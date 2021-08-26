Northern California wildfires traveled up to 8 miles in a single day, Cal Fire says

(CNN) Hundreds of California residents are under evacuation orders after new fires were sparked Wednesday, with another heat wave expected to make fighting the flames even more challenging.

Another wildfire burning in Northern California's Trinity National Forest is the Monument Fire, which has burned 157,287 acres and is 20% contained.

"We get the first opportunity for additional resources that become available," Cal Fire Incident Commander Dusty Martin said in a briefing Wednesday night. "We have been very fortunate in the past couple of days where we've seen a huge influx of resources into the Caldor Fire and as our operations talked about, we're starting to see the fruits of those labors."

"We're starting to gain ground on this fire and it's making a difference," he added.

Fire officials said fuel conditions and steep, rugged terrain continue to pose challenges for firefighters.

Crews battled 34 new blazes Wednesday

Firefighters battled 34 new blazes in the state Wednesday, Cal Fire said, attributing two new large fires to drought conditions.

in California were under evacuation orders due to the wildfires, according to the As of Thursday morning, 33,323 peoplein California were under evacuation orders due to the wildfires, according to the office of emergency services.

is 10% contained. The Airola Fire was sparked in Calaveras County and prompted officials to issue evacuation warnings and orders, according to the county's sheriff's office . The fire has scorched about 700 acres and10% contained.

In San Bernardino County, the South Fire scorched 700 acres and destroyed 18 structures, including numerous homes, after it started Wednesday and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said on Thursday. The fire is burning near Lytle Creek, a small community in the San Gabriel Mountains.

"We've lived here over 30 years and this is the fastest I've ever seen a fire progress," a resident told CNN affiliate KABC. "We got home and there was no time to evacuate, no time to get anything so it's just whatever we're wearing, this is it."

"We know several of our neighbors' homes has burned, we're still not sure what the status is of our house," the resident added.

A firefighter works on a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, California.

Parts of the county were put under evacuation orders and warnings while other residents were advised to shelter in place, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in a Facebook post . The evacuation orders are in effect for 1,000 people, officials said

Laura Mills told CNN affiliate KCBS she lives in in the area where the fire is currently burning.

"I came home and got the dogs," she told the news outlet. "Hopefully our house is going to make it."

A devastating wildfire season

So far this year, firefighters have battled 6,773 new wildfires across the state which have burned more than 1.6 million acres , according to Cal Fire.

In the same time period last year, crews battled 7,389 fires.

According to Cal Fire, Northern California has so far experienced large fire activity and will "likely experience an extended fire season."

The California Office of Emergency Services says nearly 700 people are seeking shelter in 16 facilities throughout the state.

"Don't wait, evacuate!" is their reminder to residents to heed emergency notifications.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend in California, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

And while this isn't uncommon for the region during this time of year, "any type of temperature increase is not good for the firefighters or any personnel fighting the fires with their exposure to intense temperatures as it is," Guy said. He noted that the warmer weather is not expected to worsen the current fire conditions.