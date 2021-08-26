Hundreds of California residents are under evacuation orders as new fires spark in the state

(CNN) Hundreds of California residents are under evacuation orders after new fires were sparked Wednesday, with another heat wave expected to make fighting the flames even more challenging.

In San Bernardino County, the South Fire scorched 500 acres after it started Wednesday and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said

A firefighter works on a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, California.

Parts of the county were put under evacuation orders and warnings while other residents were advised to shelter in place, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in a Facebook post . The evacuation orders are in effect for 1,000 people, officials said

Laura Mills told CNN affiliate KCBS she lives in in the area where the fire is currently burning.

"I came home and got the dogs," she told the news outlet. "Hopefully our house is going to make it."

Overall, California's wildfire season has seen more than 1.62 million acres scorched so far this year -- and that number will only go up as fires continue to grow.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend in California, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

And while this isn't uncommon for the region during this time of year, "any type of temperature increase is not good for the firefighters or any personnel fighting the fires with their exposure to intense temperatures as it is," Guy said. He noted that the warmer weather is not expected to worsen the current fire conditions.