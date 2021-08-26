Hundreds of California residents are under evacuation orders as new fires spark in the state

(CNN)Hundreds of California residents are under evacuation orders after new fires were sparked Wednesday, with another heat wave expected to make fighting the flames even more challenging.
California is already battling the massive Caldor Fire, which has scorched 126,566 acres since it began August 14 and was 12% contained Wednesday evening, according to Cal Fire.
"The fire continues to burn very aggressively here in El Dorado County," Mark Ghilarducci, who heads the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said in a video posted on Facebook.
Additionally, five new fires were sparked on Wednesday alone in California, which is experiencing a devastating wildfire season. As of Wednesday morning, 37,252 people in California are under evacuation orders due to the wildfires, according to the office of emergency services.
The Airola Fire was sparked in Calaveras County and prompted officials to issue evacuation warnings and orders, according to the county's sheriff's office. The fire scorched between 700 and 1,000 acres as of Wednesday and was 0% contained, the sheriff's office said.
In San Bernardino County, the South Fire scorched 500 acres after it started Wednesday and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said.
Parts of the county were put under evacuation orders and warnings while other residents were advised to shelter in place, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in a Facebook post. The evacuation orders are in effect for 1,000 people, officials said.
Laura Mills told CNN affiliate KCBS she lives in in the area where the fire is currently burning.
"I came home and got the dogs," she told the news outlet. "Hopefully our house is going to make it."
Meanwhile, the Bennet Fire began Wednesday in Nevada County and prompted officials to issue evacuations in some areas as well as order others to shelter in place, the county's office of emergency services said in a tweet. As the 59-acre fire was 60% contained Wednesday evening, Cal Fire said, and some of those evacuation orders were lifted.
Overall, California's wildfire season has seen more than 1.62 million acres scorched so far this year -- and that number will only go up as fires continue to grow.
Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend in California, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
And while this isn't uncommon for the region during this time of year, "any type of temperature increase is not good for the firefighters or any personnel fighting the fires with their exposure to intense temperatures as it is," Guy said. He noted that the warmer weather is not expected to worsen the current fire conditions.