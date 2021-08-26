Hundreds of California residents are under evacuation orders as new fires spark in the state

By Aya Elamroussi and Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Updated 4:00 AM ET, Thu August 26, 2021

Firefighters battle the Bennet Fire in California.
Firefighters battle the Bennet Fire in California.

(CNN)Hundreds of California residents are under evacuation orders after new fires were sparked Wednesday, with another heat wave expected to make fighting the flames even more challenging.

California is already battling the massive Caldor Fire, which has scorched 126,566 acres since it began August 14 and was 12% contained Wednesday evening, according to Cal Fire.
"The fire continues to burn very aggressively here in El Dorado County," Mark Ghilarducci, who heads the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said in a video posted on Facebook.
    These 7 states are under air quality alerts as wildfires rage in the West
    These 7 states are under air quality alerts as wildfires rage in the West
    Additionally, five new fires were sparked on Wednesday alone in California, which is experiencing a devastating wildfire season. As of Wednesday morning, 37,252 people in California are under evacuation orders due to the wildfires, according to the office of emergency services.
      The Airola Fire was sparked in Calaveras County and prompted officials to issue evacuation warnings and orders, according to the county's sheriff's office. The fire scorched between 700 and 1,000 acres as of Wednesday and was 0% contained, the sheriff's office said.
        Read More
        In San Bernardino County, the South Fire scorched 500 acres after it started Wednesday and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said.
        A firefighter works on a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, California.
        A firefighter works on a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, California.
        Parts of the county were put under evacuation orders and warnings while other residents were advised to shelter in place, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in a Facebook post. The evacuation orders are in effect for 1,000 people, officials said.
          Laura Mills told CNN affiliate KCBS she lives in in the area where the fire is currently burning.
          "I came home and got the dogs," she told the news outlet. "Hopefully our house is going to make it."
          Meanwhile, the Bennet Fire began Wednesday in Nevada County and prompted officials to issue evacuations in some areas as well as order others to shelter in place, the county's office of emergency services said in a tweet. As the 59-acre fire was 60% contained Wednesday evening, Cal Fire said, and some of those evacuation orders were lifted.
          Overall, California's wildfire season has seen more than 1.62 million acres scorched so far this year -- and that number will only go up as fires continue to grow.
          Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend in California, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
          And while this isn't uncommon for the region during this time of year, "any type of temperature increase is not good for the firefighters or any personnel fighting the fires with their exposure to intense temperatures as it is," Guy said. He noted that the warmer weather is not expected to worsen the current fire conditions.
          Arroyo Grande Hotshots firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they are setting to battle the French Fire on August 24 near Wofford Heights, California.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Arroyo Grande Hotshots firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they are setting to battle the French Fire on August 24 near Wofford Heights, California.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 56
          Homeowners Jose Lamas, center, his wife, Maria Covarrubias, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burned-out home, which was in the path of the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, California on August 25.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Homeowners Jose Lamas, center, his wife, Maria Covarrubias, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burned-out home, which was in the path of the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, California on August 25.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 56
          Crews battle California&#39;s Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Crews battle California's Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 56
          This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 56
          Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 56
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 56
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 56
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard&#39;s car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard's car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 56
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 56
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 56
          A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on August 15.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on August 15.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 56
          Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on August 14.