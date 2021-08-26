Mother sues TSA over request to strip search her transgender teen

(CNN) A North Carolina mother is suing the Transportation Security Administration and an agency supervisor for a May 2019 incident involving her transgender teenager who was asked to undergo a strip search at an airport.

According to a complaint filed Monday, Kimberly Erway and her 15-year-old daughter, Jamii Erway, were flying out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport in May 2019. When Jamii went through the TSA body scanner, it indicated a "false positive," according to the complaint.

TSA's transgender passenger webpage states "the TSA officer presses a button designating a gender (male/female) based on how you present yourself" when entering the scanner.

"This lets the body scanner know what to expect," said the complaint.

The TSA webpage says "the machine has software that looks at the anatomy of men and women differently. The equipment conducts a scan and indicates areas on the body warranting further inspection if necessary."

