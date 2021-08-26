Prosecutors will not oppose parole for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

(CNN) Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, faces his 16th parole hearing Friday seeking a release from prison -- this time with no opposition from prosecutors.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has no plans for his prosecutors to speak out during Sirhan's parole hearing scheduled for Friday, affirming his stance that the role of a prosecutor ends at sentencing.

"If someone is the same person that committed an atrocious crime, that person will correctly not be found suitable for release. However, if someone is no longer a threat to public safety after having served more than 50 years in prison, then the parole board may recommend release based on an objective determination," said Gascón adviser Alex Bastian in a statement, noting that the parole board has all the pertinent facts and evaluations, along with behavior during incarceration.

"Our office policies take these principles into account and as such, our prosecutors stay out of the parole board hearing process," Bastian said.

Gascón's office said the previous practice, typical of many district attorneys across the country, involved almost always objecting to inmate releases, based solely on the circumstances of the crime and not of the actions of the inmate in the years following. The new directive aims to leave the decision up to the parole board.

