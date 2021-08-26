The first 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 has been destroyed in Washington

(CNN) The first Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 has been eradicated in Washington, according to state officials.

The nest was found by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) in the base of a dead alder tree in rural Whatcom County Wednesday.

The nest consisted of nine layers of comb and had almost 1500 hornets in various stages of development, WSDA said in a news release. Staff vacuumed 113 worker hornets from the nest in addition to catching 67 additional hornets with nets in the area.

Asian giant hornets earned the "murder hornet" nickname because they enter a "slaughter phase," where they kill bees by decapitating them, according to officials.

The nest was found about a quarter of a mile from the location of a reported sighting on August 11.

