Koritha Mitchell (@ProfKori) is a professor of English at Ohio State University and the author of "From Slave Cabins to the White House: Homemade Citizenship in African American Culture." The op-ed below contains mild spoilers for "The Chair." The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) A few classroom moments remain with me from more than 16 years of teaching literature. One proved memorable not because it was singular but because it was typical. We were discussing "Iola Leroy," an 1892 novel by Frances E. W. Harper -- one of the first novels published by an African American woman -- whose female protagonist is mixed-race but looks white.

Koritha Mitchell

I always take my students through a chapter focused on Iola's work experiences in the North, where she secures positions based on skill and demeanor but loses them when those around her reject or attack her because of her race. She then takes a job as an in-home nurse for a 15-year-old whose health improves so much that her father rewards Iola with a position in his store. On her first day, he tells his staff that Iola has "colored blood in her veins" and they can leave if they object to working with her.

On multiple occasions, I've listened as students tried to find reasons other than race-based malice that might explain the behavior against Iola; often they go on to make a hero of the store owner who intercedes on her behalf. There's nothing in the text to suggest these interpretations, primarily because these characters are not fleshed out beyond this chapter. They're tangential, meant only to illustrate the protagonist's -- Iola's -- experience.

The impulse to valorize a fictional character as a white savior is evident in popular culture, everywhere from Kevin Costner's character in "Hidden Figures" to Sandra Bullock's in "The Blind Side." But the so-called "white savior" narrative isn't the only reason my students insist on trying to see this chapter from the perspective of minor white characters -- it's something that runs even deeper.

The problem is that some of my students simply can't see Iola as the protagonist in her own story. I don't blame my students for this tendency. It simply highlights the intellectual work that I must help them do -- and what I am up against as I try.