Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies at a hospital after suicide bomb attacks caused casualties outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 26. In pictures: Deadly blasts outside Kabul airport

At least two suicide bombs went off Thursday at a busy gathering area outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Afghan civilians and US service members were among the casualties.

The Hamid Karzai International Airport has been the epicenter of a massive evacuation operation in the days since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Over the past two weeks, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the airport by the US military and NATO allies.

US officials believe ISIS-K, the ISIS branch that rivals the Taliban in Afghanistan, was likely behind Thursday's attack, but they are still working to confirm the terror group's involvement, according to a senior US official and another source briefed on initial assessments.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.