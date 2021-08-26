Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies at a hospital after suicide bomb attacks caused casualties outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 26.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

At least two suicide bombs went off Thursday at a busy gathering area outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Afghan civilians and US service members were among the casualties.

The Hamid Karzai International Airport has been the epicenter of a massive evacuation operation in the days since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Over the past two weeks, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the airport by the US military and NATO allies.

US officials believe ISIS-K, the ISIS branch that rivals the Taliban in Afghanistan, was likely behind Thursday's attack, but they are still working to confirm the terror group's involvement, according to a senior US official and another source briefed on initial assessments.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

People who were injured in Thursday's bomb attacks are visited by family members at a hospital in Kabul.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Smoke rises from an explosion outside the airport on Thursday.
Wali Sabawoon/AP
An injured person waits to be transported near the airport.
Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times/Redux
Afghan refugees are gathered outside the Baron Hotel in Kabul as the British military secures the perimeter on Thursday.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
An injured person arrives at a Kabul hospital after the bomb blasts.
Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux
A bloodied shield stands outside the entrance of a Kabul hospital after Thursday's bomb attacks.
Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times
An injured man is seen outside a hospital after Thursday's attacks.
Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux
A bloodied gurney is seen at a Kabul hospital on Thursday.
Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux