It's likely that the health benefits of dog ownership have to do with the amount of exercise needed to keep the furry friends healthy -- studies show dog owners can get 30 minutes more exercise a day than people who don't own dogs. Just who is rescuing whom here?
The act of petting your cat releases the bonding hormone oxytocin, also called the "cuddle chemical." The fact that your cat is purring while you're doing this is an additional stress reducer.
Pets offer the opportunity for different generations to connect, easing the way toward deeper communications, fostering healthy bonding and reducing loneliness.
Pets foster connections that can continue as the child grows, such as through the use of social media. Some pets even have their own Facebook pages.
Children who grow up around farm animals, dogs or cats typically have stronger immune systems and a reduced risk of developing eczema.