CNN 10 - August 27, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

August 27, 2021

BLURBS

1. What was the name of the tropical storm that made landfall in Rhode Island earlier this week?

2. As reported on Monday's show, organizations in the U.S. and Russia are involved in a new type of "space race" to do what?

3. What Asian country, the site of America's longest conflict, has been left in "chaos" during a controversial withdrawal of U.S. troops?

Read More