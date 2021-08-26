CNN 10 - August 27, 2021

Story highlights
August 27, 2021
1. What was the name of the tropical storm that made landfall in Rhode Island earlier this week?
2. As reported on Monday's show, organizations in the U.S. and Russia are involved in a new type of "space race" to do what?
3. What Asian country, the site of America's longest conflict, has been left in "chaos" during a controversial withdrawal of U.S. troops?
4. In what Caribbean country, the poorest in the Western Hemisphere, have thousands of lives been lost following a catastropic earthquake that struck earlier this month?
5. What is the name of the "variant" of Covid-19 that's currently the main version circulating in the U.S. and sickening hundreds of thousands of people?
6. In what U.S. state has a "major disaster" been declared in Humphries County, speeding up government aid to those who've suffered catastrophic flooding?
7. Since last year, the U.S. government has repeatedly extended a controversial law that prevents property owners from doing what?
8. As reported by the U.S. Census, the U.S. population has grown to exceed what number, though the rate of growth has slowed?
9. In what capital city did a terrorist attack take place at an airport yesterday, killing dozens of people including a number of U.S. troops?
10. As featured on Friday's show: A chef in the city of Evanston, Illinois has become a CNN Hero for her efforts to do what?
