CNN —

We’re always excited to see the latest fashion finds at Nordstrom, and we certainly aren’t the only ones. Personal style and fashion blogger Stephanie Arant notes that Nordstrom offers “a lot of different pieces, brands and price points which makes it really easy to find an entire look or just a few things you want to add to your closet.”

But as we transition from summer into fall, it can be daunting to find the right pieces that suit the changing temperatures. The best thing to do is plan your buy. “Take a good look at the items in your closet and figure out what items you want to keep and what items you want to purge. Make a mood board and then a list visualizing items that you want to purchase,” advises celebrity stylist Tara Swennen, who has also partnered with Affirm — a payment platform you can use at Nordstrom, which allows customers to essentially create a personal payment plan at purchase.

So if you’re ready to shop, keep reading to discover what our fashion insiders think are the best Nordstrom fashion finds for men and women to shop right now.

Women’s fashion

Reformation Elle Smocked Minidress (starting at $198; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Reformation Elle Smocked Minidress

Arant recommends adding a Reformation minidress to cart. We love this one because of the puffy sleeves and smocked bodice reminiscent of the nap dress trend we can’t get enough of.

Levi’s 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts ($69.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts

“We all need a solid Levi’s cutoff,” says stylist Sheyna Imm of the Levi’s 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts. “The possibilities are endless.” You’ll likely find these cult-favorite shorts in the closets of all your favorite fashion insiders. In fact, they made our list of the best denim shorts for any body type.

Street Level Faux Leather Crossbody Bag ($54; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Street Level Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

“This crossbody pairs well with just about everything and has the perfect minimalistic silhouette, while roomy enough to carry anything you need for a night out!” says Swennen. Available in four colors, each with gold hardware, this might be your new everyday bag.

Madewell Herringbone Chain Necklace ($32; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Madewell Herringbone Chain Necklace

“I used to be strictly a ring and earrings kind of girl, but lately I’ve been layering chains and necklaces a lot,” says stylist Neelo Noory. “I have a herringbone length one just like this that works as a great layering item! Also, can’t beat that price.”

Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress ($78; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress

There’s something really special about the entire Skims collection. Lately, we’ve been obsessing over this maxi slipdress that’s made from the brand’s super soft ribbed stretch material, which will hug and accentuate your curves — in sizes XXS to 4X.

Halogen Cutout Mock Neck Top ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Halogen Cutout Mock Neck Top

“Cut-out items are very on trend right now,” says Noory. She would style a cut-out top like this one “with a pair of trousers, a boot and call it a day.” The top is available in four colors in sizes XS to XXL to find the right one for you.

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby ($150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby

The Dr. Martens classic 1361 platforms come at the recommendation of Arant — if you don’t have a pair yet, now is totally the time to get them. According to Noory, “as we’re switching gears to fall, I’d say it’s important to have a go-to pair of closed toe shoes — whether it’s a boot, oxford, loafer or whatever else.”

BP. High Waist Bike Shorts ($10; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BP. High Waist Bike Shorts

“Everyone needs a bike short these days and at $10 bucks, you can’t go wrong!” says Imm of these BP. shorts. Available in a whopping eighteen colors in sizes XXS to XL, these are easily dressed up or down — notably in transitional weather.

Fraiche By J Flaired Tie Waist Long Sleeve Romper ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Fraiche By J Flaired Tie Waist Long Sleeve Romper

You should always have a fun piece in your closet that you’re excited to wear. Ours would be this long-sleeve romper. It makes getting dolled up easy with it’s ruffled hem and tie waist — available in six colors.

Raen 49mm Tinted Round Sunglasses ($135; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Raen 49mm Polarized Round Sunglasses

Noory says that she is “loving the color and the twist on the completely circle shaped sunglasses” — a bonus being that these have polarized lenses. “Raen is also a California-based brand which is always great to support designers around you.”

Kiyonna Promenade Top ($58; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kiyonna Promenade Top

Year after year, we always gravitate towards drape-y wrap tops like Kiyonna’s Promenade Top. It’s available in five colors in sizes 0X to 5X, designed with a dreamy tiered drape that can be dressed up with ease.

Anine Bing Allie Camel Stripe Organic Cotton Button-Up Shirt ($179; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Anine Bing Allie Camel Stripe Organic Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Looking to refresh your work wardrobe? A button-down won’t do you wrong. Arant recommends grabbing the Anine Bing Allie Camel Stripe one that’s made from organic cotton to an oversized, high-low fit.

Halogen Square Keeper Calf Hair Belt ($35; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Halogen Square Keeper Calf Hair Belt

Imm would recommend the Halogen Square Keeper Calf Hair Belt “for a cute pop through the summer, fall, winter and spring.” It’s a thin, yet expressive accessory that will add the finishing touch to any look.

Nydj Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans ($119; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nydj Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

“This soft, stretchy straight-leg jean from one of my favorite denim brands creates a streamlined silhouette while featuring an exclusive lift-tuck technology that helps flatten one’s tummy and lift one’s rear!” says Swennen. A straight-leg jean will surely get a lot of wear this fall.

4th & Reckless Naeve Satin Button-Up Shirt ($45; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom 4th & Reckless Naeve Satin Button-Up Shirt

A white button-up like this one by 4th & Reckless is a must-have in your next Nordstrom haul. Between the lightweight satin, relaxed fit and flared cuffs, this is a luxe upgrade to your everyday button-up.

Coach Swinger Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag ($195; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Coach Swinger Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag

Arant recommends adding the Coach Swinger Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag to cart. It’s an adorable, sleek leather purse that’s sure to match any outfit and never go out of style.

JLuxLabel Parker Oversize Cotton & Linen Blazer ($79; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom JLuxLabel Parker Oversize Cotton & Linen Blazer

Imm recommends finding a closet staple blazer like this one that can be a “cover up as the summer evenings start to cool down and work great layered over more clothing in the fall and winter.” She would describe these looks as “chic and classic.”

Gucci Interlocking G Silver Ring ($220; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Gucci Interlocking G Silver Ring

“This ring is cute and a ‘why not?’ piece,” says Imm of the Gucci Interlocking G Silver Ring. If you’re looking for a piece of jewelry worth the splurge, put this minimal ring on your list.

Billabong All Good Button-Up Shirt ($55.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Billabong All Good Button-Up Shirt

A trend that Arant is seeing right now that she thinks you should look for at Nordstrom are “shorts and button-down sets! They are perfect for wearing together, separate, as a bathing suit cover-up — the opportunities are endless with them!” Grab this Billabong sihrt with the matching shorts to lounge around in.

Vince Camuto Wellinda Bootie ($128.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Wellinda Bootie

“This block heel booty is a classic for fall,” says Swennen. “I simply love this unique tone for an understated pop of color in one’s look.” The textured material will set these booties apart from others in your collection, too.

Ganni Intarsia Sweater Vest ($235; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ganni Intarsia Sweater Vest

“This vest screams transitional wardrobe piece. In the summertime, I would wear it with nothing underneath and a pair of denim bermuda shorts. In the fall, I would layer with a long-sleeve shirt and pair with a longer pleat skirt and boots,” describes Noory. “I am a sucker for smiley faces and sweater vests, so this is a definite for me!”

Men’s fashion

W.R.K. Trim Fit Solid Performance Stretch Dress Shirt ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom W.R.K. Trim Fit Solid Performance Stretch Dress Shirt

“The performance four-way stretch fabric brings a host of bonus features to this trim-fit dress shirt detailed with a fun houndstooth trim,” says Swennen of the W.R.K. Trim Fit Solid Performance Stretch Dress Shirt. “It’s the perfect classic piece for a night out with friends!”

Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants

We’re huge Bonobos fans at Underscored, and its Slim Fit Performance Pants are at the top of our list. Available in four colors in sizes S to XXL, these are made from a lightweight performance twill and should hit just above the ankle for a comfortable and versatile pant.

Nike Waffle One Sneaker ($100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Waffle One Sneaker

“I recently purchased a pair of Waffle Racers and they’re the comfiest Nike shoe I’ve ever worn,” says Noory. “I love the color combination here — I just feel like these sneakers work so nicely with dresses and with a trouser/blazer type of outfit. The versatility with a sneaker is key!”

Nordstrom Regular Fit 4-Pack Supima Cotton T-Shirts ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Regular Fit 4-Pack Supima Cotton T-Shirts

Now’s the time to restock your white tee collection. These are great to have on hand to pair with a fun pair of pants, wear with your favorite jacket or layer under a sweater when it’s cold.

Adidas Essential Crewneck Sweatshirt ($30, originally $50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adidas Essential Crewneck Sweatshirt

An Adidas crewneck should surely be part of your sweatshirt rotation, so why not get this one while it’s on sale?

Nixon Regulus Digital Watch, 46mm ($132, originally $175; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nixon Regulus Digital Watch, 46mm

A new season means it’s time for a new watch, right? If you’re in the market for a sleek digital watch consider this Nixon Regulus that has a fiber-reinforced case for durability — including being water resistant.

Treasure & Bond Short Sleeve Linen & Cotton Button-Up Camp Shirt ($29.75, originally $59.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Short Sleeve Linen & Cotton Button-Up Camp Shirt

The Treasure & Bond Short Sleeve Linen & Cotton Button-Up Camp Shirt is the ultimate cool kid essential. Available in sizes S to XXL, this is available in seven trendy colors with a revere collar and trim-fit arms.

The North Face Jester Water Repellent Backpack ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom The North Face Jester Water Repellent Backpack

Whether you’re heading back to campus, to the office or headed for another adventure, The North Face Jester Water Repellent Backpack won’t let you down. It’s designed to be super comfortable despite having enough room to hold your daily essentials.

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants ($89; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants

As the temperatures head down, it’s time to dust off your favorite joggers — or consider adding a new pair. The Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers are known to be a reliably stretchy, lightweight moisture-wicking pair to suit any occasion.

Champion Heritage Script Logo T-Shirt ($25; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Champion Heritage Script Logo T-Shirt

A quality T-shirt (or multiple!) is a great piece to have in your wardrobe — especially when you have no idea what else to wear.

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe ($130; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe

“For those of us who are not ready to give up athleisure quite yet, this is a fun and unique upgrade that is sure to turn heads!” says Swennen of the Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe. These even feature Nike’s React foam for comfort on the trail, track or sidewalk.