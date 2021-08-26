Bangkok Two Thai police officers suspected of being involved in torturing to death a man charged with drug offenses gave themselves up for questioning on Thursday after a video of the incident went viral in a case likely to test the resolve of the judicial system.

The video, posted by lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd on his Facebook page, showed what appeared to be a man being suffocated by a plastic bag placed over his head while he was pinned down by four men.

Five police officers from Nakhon Sawan province were arrested, deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement, while a "round the clock" hunt was on for two others who later handed themselves in.

An official police document showed that the suspect died of a drug overdose on August 5, before the video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

Sittra, who runs a legal aid foundation, said he received the video clip from a lower-ranking officer who asked him to pass it to the national police chief, claiming it showed "Superintendent Joe" of Nakhon Sawan police station trying to extort money from a drug dealer.

Four police officers wanted in connection with the death of a suspect in their custody arrive at the Nakhon Sawan police station for interrogations in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand, on August 25, 2021.

