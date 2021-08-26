Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong's national security police are investigating the group behind the city's annual June 4 vigil, which commemorates pro-democracy protesters who died in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, according to a letter to organizers seen by CNN.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China must submit personal details of all its directors and members, including their names, dates of birth, addresses, contact information and roles, the police letter said. It also demanded the group -- formed more than three decades ago to support those protesting for democracy in Beijing -- provide all meeting records with political groups in Hong Kong , Taiwan and overseas, as well as its source of income.

The police letter said the request was made because it was "reasonable to believe" it would help investigate possible crimes against national security. The alliance must provide the information within 14 days, or they could be prosecuted, it added.

Hong Kong police confirmed to CNN in a statement that they had requested "certain persons" provide information that is "related to the maintenance of national security," but declined to provide more details.

The letter came after public broadcaster RTHK reported this week that the alliance has considered disbanding following Beijing's promulgation last year of a sweeping national security law that criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

