World's first crewless, zero emissions cargo ship will set sail in Norway

The Yara Birkeland is what its builders call the world's first zero-emission, autonomous cargo ship. The ship is scheduled to make its first journey between two Norwegian towns before the end of the year, with no crew onboard.

Pictured here as a rendering, Oceanbird is a wind-powered transatlantic car carrier that cuts carbon emissions by 90%, compared to a standard car carrier.

It's not just maritime ships that are going green. Cities around the world are adopting electric ferries. Norwegian startup Zeabuz hopes its self-driving electric ferry (pictured here as a rendering) will help revive urban waterways.

In China, a new Maglev high-speed train rolls off the production line in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on July 20. It has a top speed of 600 km per hour -- currently the fastest ground vehicle available globally.

Reaching speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) per hour, Hyperloop could be a sustainable replacement to short-haul flights. Dutch company Hardt (shown here as a rendering) started work on its Hyperloop test facility in Europe, anticipated to open in 2022.

Hyperloop is like a bullet train, without tracks and rails. Floating pods are propelled through a low-pressure steel tube using magnetic levitation. Virgin has been running tests with passengers on its XP-2 vehicle, pictured here.

Low carbon travel isn't just about switching to sustainable fuel sources -- it's also about redesigning the transport itself. A "Flying-V" plane designed by Delft's University of Technology in the Netherlands and Dutch airline KLM can cut fuel consumption by 20%. Ultimately, researchers hope to switch out the kerosene with a sustainable fuel source, like liquid hydrogen.

Hydrogen aviation could provide a sustainable solution for short and medium-haul flights. In September, Airbus unveiled plans for three hydrogen-powered, zero-emission aircraft which can carry 100 to 200 passengers. It hopes to launch the first ZEROe aircraft in 2035.

In December 2019, Canadian airline Harbour Air flew the world's first all-electric, zero-emission commercial aircraft. The six-seater seaplane was retrofitted with magniX's magni500 all-electric motor. Harbour Air -- which carries half a million passengers annually -- hopes to become the world's first all-electric airline.

In the case of electric bikes, the future is now: one retailer reported the sale of e-bikes and e-scooters had increased 230% this year. E-bikes give the user a boost to their pedaling, allowing them to go further with less effort. E-bikes are now even available on ride-share apps, like Uber.

While sleeper trains or buses might be the way most of us get some shut-eye on overnight travel, this rendering of a self-driving hotel suite from Toronto-based designer Steve Lee of Aprilli Design Studio might offer a plush alternative in the future.