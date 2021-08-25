These 7 states are under air quality alerts as wildfires rage in the western US

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Updated 3:39 AM ET, Wed August 25, 2021

Firefighters are seen behind the flames of a backfire they are setting to battle the French Fire on August 24 near Wofford Heights, California.
(CNN)Seven western states are under air quality alerts due to raging wildfires, which have forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The 92 large wildfires currently burning in the US have scorched more than 2.5 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and their smoke has put thousands under poor air quality alerts.
Areas of California, Nevada, Oregon, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana are under air quality alerts Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
    Why wildfires happen: Debunking the myth that arson is to blame more than climate change
    Thick smoke blanketed the resort communities of Lake Tahoe this week as the Caldor Fire burning east of Sacramento, California, continued to swell.
      And in Reno, Nevada, residents were encouraged to stay indoors due to historically bad air quality.
        Nevada's Washoe County -- home to Reno -- saw its poorest air quality on record two days in a row, county health officials said Tuesday. The average air quality index for fine particles reached 251 Sunday, which is considered "very unhealthy," and on Monday, the index number jumped to 291, the Washoe County Health District said.
        Smoke from the fires is expected to remain a problem for the area, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said, as it lingers specifically in portions of the Intermountain West, southern Oregon and the Great Basin, which includes areas of western Nevada.
          "For the rest of this week, it looks like smoke will continue to be a problem for portions of the West," Guy said. "Another storm system will approach the Pacific Northwest during the day, allowing winds to shift and some areas to clear. However, smoke remains to be an issue across the region as the general weather pattern does not look to change through the beginning of next week."
          Wildfires Fast Facts
          For those in Oregon, the NWS advised they stay inside with windows closed when smoke levels are high.
          "Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels," the NWS wrote in its Oregon alert.
          One of the most concerning fires for firefighters is the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, California.
          The 11-day-old fire has swept through 122,980 acres, and was 11% contained as of Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire. The massive fire has so far destroyed 461 residences and 11 commercial properties, Cal Fire said.
          Crews battle California&#39;s Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
          Crews battle California's Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
          This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
          This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
          Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
          Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17.
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17.
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard&#39;s car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard's car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on August 15.
          A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on August 15.
          Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on August 14.
          Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on August 14.
          Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on August 12.
          Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on August 12.
          A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
          A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
          A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10.
          A firefighter battles the Di