Hurricane in the Gulf? It's possible early next week

Everyone from Texas to Florida should be on alert as a new, potentially strong storm threatens to impact the northern Gulf Coast less than a week after Henri made landfall in New England.

A disorganized cluster of thunderstorms just north of South America has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system within the next five days, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday," the hurricane center said.

"It remains just too early for any specifics on track and intensity of this system," the National Weather Service in Houston said in its forecast discussion . "Once this system actually forms, if it ever does, then model guidance will hopefully get a better handle on its track."

