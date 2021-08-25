Parents recall agonizing moments before their 7-month-old twins were killed in Tennessee flooding

Danielle Hall says she hung onto a tree while Matthew Rigney desperately tried to keep hold of their four children in their flooded home.
(CNN)The nightmare was only beginning for Matthew Rigney and his partner, Danielle Hall, when floodwaters swept her away from him and their four children Saturday in Middle Tennessee.

While Hall clung to a tree, the father held onto their children in their flooded house until two of them -- 7-month-old twins -- were swept out of his arms during the deadly flooding in the Waverly area, the family told CNN affiliate WZTV.
Now, the devastated couple, survivors of the flash flooding that killed at least 18 people, are planning the funerals of their babies, Rileigh and Ryan.
      Remembering the babies as "happy," Hall told CNN affiliate WZTV on Monday, "They made our life complete."
        CNN has tried unsuccessfully to reach the couple.
          Dozens of residents were quickly overtaken by flash flooding brought on by Saturday's heavy rain. More than 270 homes were destroyed.

          Mother had stepped outside for help

          The family's ordeal began when a transformer blew around 6 a.m., waking them up. Before they were able to get up and leave, "water was coming in the house," Rigney told CNN affiliate WSMV.
          More than 270 homes were destroyed in central Tennessee as flash flooding killed 18, officials say
          Around the area, raging waters were pulling homes off their foundations, leaving cars and other debris strewn about, and washing away much of what was in its path.
          Hall went outside to seek help, but "the water just took me," and "the only thing I could hang onto was a tree," she told WSMV.
          Meanwhile, water was filling the home, trapping Rigney and their four children -- the oldest of whom is 5 -- in a back bedroom, WSMV reported.

          Water hit, and 'that's when I lost them,' father says

          Rigney tried to get out a window with his children, "but the water was coming in so fast, we couldn't even get out," he told WSMV.
          He clung to them.
          "And when the water hit and the room filled up, that's when I lost them -- I lost all of them," Rigney recalled to WSMV.
          His two older daughters -- 5 and 1 -- surfaced, but the twins did not. "It was the worst experience I've ever had," he told WSMV.
          As Rigney and the two older daughters struggled, a neighbor climbed onto their roof and pulled them to safety, WSMV reported.
          Rileigh and Ryan Rigney, 7-month-old twins, were swept away in Saturday&#39;s flooding.
          Mother says she clung to a tree for hours

          Hall remained in the rushing water for hours, holding onto the tree.
          "The whole time I held onto a tree, for six and a half hours, screaming that I had babies at the house that needed rescue," she told WZTV.
          Hall eventually was rescued. "When I finally got saved, I was searching for (the four children), because I knew (Rigney) was alive. I didn't know (about) my babies," she told WZTV.
          The twins were among those who died in the flooding, Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Grey Collier told CNN.
          People walk across a washed-out road in Waverly, Tennessee, on Sunday, August 22.
          People walk across a washed-out road in Waverly, Tennessee, on Sunday, August 22.
          Cars that were swept up in floodwaters sit on the banks of Waverly&#39;s Blue Creek on Monday, August 23.
          Cars that were swept up in floodwaters sit on the banks of Waverly's Blue Creek on Monday, August 23.
          Dustin Shadownes of the Ashland City Fire Department is joined by a cadaver dog as he searches a Waverly creek for missing people on August 23.
          Dustin Shadownes of the Ashland City Fire Department is joined by a cadaver dog as he searches a Waverly creek for missing people on August 23.
          John Curtis, co-owner of the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store on Sunday, August 22.
          John Curtis, co-owner of the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store on Sunday, August 22.
          Kalyn Clayton, 16, surveys the damaged kitchen of a Waverly home while volunteering with his church youth group on August 22.
          Kalyn Clayton, 16, surveys the damaged kitchen of a Waverly home while volunteering with his church youth group on August 22.
          A building is left in the middle of the road in Waverly.
          A building is left in the middle of the road in Waverly.
          Brian Mitchell, right, is joined by friend Chris Hoover while looking through his mother-in-law&#39;s damaged Waverly home on August 22.
          Brian Mitchell, right, is joined by friend Chris Hoover while looking through his mother-in-law's damaged Waverly home on August 22.
          Navy Haley helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering in Waverly.
          Navy Haley helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering in Waverly.
          Vehicles are submerged in Trace Creek as a result of the severe weather in Waverly.
          Vehicles are submerged in Trace Creek as a result of the severe weather in Waverly.
          Anthony and Vanessa Yates find their wedding wreath in their flood-damaged home in Waverly, Tennessee, on August 22. Vanessa was at home with her 4-month-old daughter when the floodwaters rapidly rose. They were rescued by Vanessa&#39;s brother-in-law, Alan Wallace, who &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/24/us/tennessee-flooding-tuesday/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;paddled his kayak&lt;/a&gt; to their house.
          Anthony and Vanessa Yates find their wedding wreath in their flood-damaged home in Waverly, Tennessee, on August 22. Vanessa was at home with her 4-month-old daughter when the floodwaters rapidly rose. They were rescued by Vanessa's brother-in-law, Alan Wallace, who paddled his kayak to their house.
          Cars and debris are stacked high along Simpson Avenue in Waverly.
          Cars and debris are stacked high along Simpson Avenue in Waverly.
          Josh Whitlock and Stacy Mathieson look through what is left of their home after it burned down following flooding in Waverly.
          Josh Whitlock and Stacy Mathieson look through what is left of their home after it burned down following flooding in Waverly.