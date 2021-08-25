Oregon to mandate masks outdoors in many public settings

(CNN) Oregon will soon require people to wear masks outdoors in public settings where physical distancing isn't possible, the governor said Tuesday, in response to near-state-record Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Kate Brown's order -- which will take effect Friday -- is generally for everyone ages 5 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

"The Delta variant is much more contagious than previous variants we've seen, and it has dramatically increased the amount of virus in our communities," Brown said Tuesday. "Masks have proven to be effective at bringing case counts down, and are a necessary measure right now, even in some outdoor settings, to help fight Covid and protect one another."

The new rule will "not apply to fleeting encounters, such as two individuals walking by one another on a trail or in a park," the governor's office said. But it will apply to public spaces where people can't consistently maintain physical distance, such as large outdoor events, the office said.

Read More