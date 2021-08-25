Body camera footage shows 2019 beating of Black man by Louisiana state police officer

(CNN) A Louisiana State Police trooper was captured on video repeatedly beating a Black motorist with a flashlight more than two years ago, according to body camera footage of the incident obtained by CNN -- the latest footage linked to a state police division that is under investigation for possible systemic abuses against Black motorists.

Seven minutes of footage from the officer's body-worn camera from the May 2019 incident was recently turned over to attorneys for the motorist, Aaron Larry Bowman, pursuant to a court order last week. CNN obtained a copy of that video Wednesday from Bowman's attorneys.

The trooper in the video, Jacob Brown, was charged in December with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office. He has not entered a plea. State prosecutors said that case remains on hold as federal investigators are conducting their own investigation into Brown's actions.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown is seen in this December 10, 2020, photo provided by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Department of Justice said this case is the subject of a criminal investigation being handled by the FBI, "along with career prosecutors in the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice."

Attempts to reach Brown were not successful. He doesn't have an attorney listed. Brown resigned from the state police in March, according to a spokesman.

