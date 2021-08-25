NRA cancels its annual meeting in Houston over Covid-19 concerns

(CNN) The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced Tuesday it has canceled its 2021 annual meeting in Houston, citing the worsening Covid-19 situation there.

The NRA reached the "difficult decision" to call off the event after analysis of the "relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas," the association said in a statement . It said it consulted with medical professionals, local officials and many members before the final decision was made.

"The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings," the statement said. "We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications."

The cancellation comes as Texas is grappling with rising Covid-19 cases and shrinking ICU vacancies.

Harris County is currently at a Level 1 Covid-19 threat level according to Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department . A Level 1 threat is reached when there is a "severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and public health capacity is strained or exceeded," the agencies said.