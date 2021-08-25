The US Open will offer mental health services to athletes this year

(CNN) The US Open will offer athletes mental health support during this year's tournament, in addition to typical health services, US Open officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Mental health care providers will join sports medicine experts from the Mount Sinai Health System at this year's US Open in New York, scheduled to begin next week. Players will have access to counseling and "quiet rooms" throughout the tournament, US Open officials said.

Stacey Allaster, chief executive of the US Tennis Association and US Open tournament director, said the "new reality" of the Covid-19 pandemic influenced the tournament's decision to offer mental health care to athletes.

"The issue of mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront over the course of the global pandemic, as many individuals, players included, have struggled with the stresses and emotions that have come as a result of COVID-19," Allaster said in a statement.

Among the most vocal athletes when it comes to mental health is Naomi Osaka . The 23-year-old phenom, who won the 2020 US Open , withdrew from the French Open earlier this summer, citing mental health concerns. She'd previously said she wouldn't participate in press conferences during the tournament to protect her mental health.