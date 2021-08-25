Real Madrid submit $188 million bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappé, according to reports

(CNN) Spanish football giants Real Madrid have made a €160 million ($188 million) bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

French newspapers L'Equipe and Le Parisien report that the bid has been rejected by PSG.

CNN has not been able to independently verify L'Equipe's or Le Parisien's reporting.

The 22-year-old World Cup winner joined the Parisian club from AS Monaco initially on loan in 2017, before the deal was made permanent in 2018.

The Frenchman's current contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2022 and he is yet to sign a contract extension.

