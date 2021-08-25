Attempted murder probe after seven poisoned at university

Berlin, Germany (CNN) German police have opened an attempted murder investigation after seven people who had consumed food and drink at a university kitchen showed symptoms of poisoning on Monday.

Blue discolorations appeared on their limbs following the incident at Darmstadt Technical University, German police and the public prosecutor in the federal state of Hessen said in a press release Tuesday.

A police spokesman told CNN on Wednesday that six people were hospitalized, one of whom was a 30-year-old student who was initially in a life-threatening condition.

Darmstadt Technical University said in a tweet late Tuesday that all six were feeling better and had now left hospital.

One person did not need medical assistance.

