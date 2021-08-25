CNN —

Rocketbook Fusion (starting at $24.50, originally $35; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Fusion

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Fusion version (and pen!) for as low as $24.50 — just a few cents away from its lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 800 styles at the brand’s Back to School Sale. Use the code BTS25 to score an extra 25% off on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($124.99, originally $199.99; woot.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at 38% off on Woot!. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $129.99 in Phantom Black, Violet or Silver; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Titanium Nonstick Fry Pan Set ($41.80, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Titanium Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. A set of two T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pans is down to $41.80 — the lowest price we’ve seen in about 10 months — and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews, and with this deal, you’ll snag both the 8- and 10.25-inch versions.

Best Buy Phonesoap

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with this deal on PhoneSoap. Right now you can save on the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap 3, battery-powered PhoneSoap Go and HomeSoap, which is designed to fit all the items that are larger than your smartphone keys and credit cards. The savings are available at Best Buy for one day only. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

Zappos

Zappos Zappos VIP Sale

Zappos sells so much more than stylish, affordable shoes, and today the retailer is offering up rare discounts on everything from footwear to masks, bags and clothes — all from your favorite brands like Adidas, Asics, Madewell, Levi’s, Clarks, Converse and much more. Shop the VIP Sale, where more than 15,000 items are marked down, so you can easily round out your fall wardrobe. Plus, if you’re a reward member of the site, there are some extra-sweet perks involved: VIPs will earn 11 points for every dollar spent.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

Labor Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Dyson Stick Vacuums

Dyson Dyson Stick Vacuums

Whether you have a beloved furry friend who sheds endlessly or you’re constantly eradicating dust bunnies, Dyson has made a stick vacuum for you, and a few top-rated options are now on sale today. The versatile V7 Absolute Vacuum is down to $249.99 direct from Dyson, while the V7 Animal Vacuum, which is specifically engineered for homes with pets, is $274.99 at Best Buy. Meanwhile, the V8 Fluffy Vacuum, a machine that’s tough on dirt yet gentle on hard floors, is now available at Dyson for $299.99 — $100 off its original price.

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

In case you needed another reason to spoil your pup, it’s officially National Dog Day, and Chewy is currently upping the offers to help you celebrate the occasion. All week long, you’ll get up to 20% off on virtual bundles, including dog food and other pet supplies, along with a $30 gift card for every $100 you spend. To sweeten the deal, Chewy is also offering 10% off all e-gift cards that you can put toward later purchases. And don’t worry, Chewy didn’t forget about cat parents; when you spend $75 on select cat products, you’ll get a $15 gift this week as well.

Refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks

Refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks

Whether you’re headed back to school or your home office needs an upgrade, there’s never been a better time to update your tech. From now until Aug. 27, while supplies last, Woot! Is offering major discounts on refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks, with prices as low as $319.99 for an iPad Pro or $534.99 for a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. Items on Woot! tend to sell out quickly, so take advantage of these offers before they disappear.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($12.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $12.99 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($195, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $195 (it’s lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Petco

Petco Petco

Spoil your furry friend and save all the while with Petco’s latest offer: When you spend $100 on select items for your pet, you’ll get $30 off your order. Pet carriers, crates, toys, beds and even outfits for your pooch (hello, Halloween!) are included in the promo. Just be sure to shop soon, since this savings even ends on Aug. 28.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

It’s Members Week at Adidas, which means Creators Club members (it’s free to join!) will enjoy an exclusive 33% off sitewide savings with code ALLSET (just be sure to sign into your account before you check out). Plus, members will also receive access to exclusive drops from the fan-favorite activewear brand, including first dibs on the Ultraboost 21 College pack.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock Birkenstock

Birkenstock, a brand that’s renowned for comfort, has been a mainstay on the sandal scene for years, and now you can score your very own pair for less, thanks to this one-day sale at Woot!. A range of styles is marked down, with one pair as low as $37.99. Opt for the classic two-strap look, or go for a more modern thong — there are even a couple pairs of clogs up for grabs to take you through fall.

Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair’s End-of-Season Outdoor Sale is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store’s latest summer sale is happening now, so the time has come to score major discounts on everything you need to enjoy your yard before temperatures start dropping — or just to get it ready for next year. Save on outdoor seating, patio sets, grills, outdoor storage and more, or just scroll through all the deals, featured in yellow on this page.

Vitamix One ($199.95, originally $249.95; vitamix.com and amazon.com)

Vitamix Vitamix One

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now the top-rated brand is taking $50 off the Vitamix One, bringing the price down to just $199.95. This powerful yet slim model is designed to easily transform fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts — all with just the turn of a dial. The deals start today and last through Sept. 12, but you should still shop soon in order to snag the One before it sells out.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and more at Allswell’s Labor Day Sale. Code LABORDAY2021 will snag you 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else. Meanwhile, Underscored readers can use code CNN20 to take 20% off Allswell’s Luxe and Brick mattresses — a soft and firm option, respectively, so there’s something for every type of sleeper — now through Sept. 6. They’re guaranteed to give you the sweetest of dreams this summer.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave, Nova or Original mattresses, including the Hybrid and Snow versions, along with 15% off pillows and sheets, and 10% off everything else when you use the code SLEEP21. That’s basically an upgrade for your entire bedroom setup — but don’t hesitate, because this Labor Day promotion will be over before you know it.

Stasher Bags

Stasher Stasher Bags

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now 20% off sitewide. Stasher bags are the world’s first reusable bag with a patented Pinch-Loc seal made from food-grade nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water and ovens up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

The sale includes bags in several colors and sizes, including half gallon, sandwich and snack — not to mention a few handy packs. Prices start at just $6.39, so be sure to bag your preferred bags before they sell out.

Therabody Wave Series Bundles

Therabody

Whether you’ve had to forgo your usual massage appointment, you’re feeling tense about the state of the world or you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout, Theragun is here to help. Right now Therabody, the brand that produces the internet-famous massage gun, is offering $50 off select Wave series bundles. You can get the Wave Duo, which can help alleviate lower and neck pain, along with a foam roller for $198, originally $248, or a Wave Solo — a personal favorite of ours for helping with wrist pain — with a foam roller for $178, originally $228.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum ($329.99, originally $449.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum to $329.99 — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s six-month warranty on your purchase.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

