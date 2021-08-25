New Zealand battles worst outbreak since last year as Delta cases rise

(CNN) New Zealand authorities reported 62 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases Wednesday -- the highest number in a single day since last year as the country wrestles with a growing outbreak driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

In just over a week, that single case has grown to a cluster of 210, with 198 cases in the country's most populous city, Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said Wednesday. Bloomfield said 11 people from the current outbreak were in hospital with Covid-19, although none are in intensive care.

Wednesday's tally is the highest number of infections reported in a single day this year -- at the peak of New Zealand's outbreak last year, the country reported a record daily high of 89 new cases

New Zealand is trying to avoid the kind of outbreak occurring in neighboring Australia, where cases have spiraled out of control in recent weeks.

