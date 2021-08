This story was excerpted from the August 24 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's getting hard to remember when the US had foreign policy victories.

Two decades of post-9/11 warfare are ending with the United States effectively handing back Afghanistan to the same fundamentalist power, the Taliban, that was in control when it started. The war in Iraq, fought on false pretenses, not only distracted from the Afghanistan War but turned into a costly, morale-sapping disaster. A US-led bid to prevent genocide in Libya left anarchy behind. The campaign to crush ISIS in Syria saw the US ultimately deserting America's Kurdish allies. And ex-President Donald Trump's whole term alienated America's friends and offered legitimacy to its autocratic foes. No one is now sure which path Washington will pursue in the world more than four years in advance.

It's not all been terrible. The US did prevent Afghanistan being a terror haven for 20 years where al Qaeda could operate with impunity, though that is now in doubt. It seriously degraded ISIS in the Middle East. The Obama administration finally killed Osama bin Laden . And new diplomatic openings with nations like India have spanned administrations. The Western alliance has wobbled in recent years, but it survived.

But America's tortured domestic politics are hampering any long-term coherence in its foreign policy. The US negotiated a deal to quell Iran's nuclear program , walked out, then wanted back in. It entered the Paris climate deal , left, rejoined and a Republican president would probably quit again. Relations with Israel are so politicized — in both countries — that a US role that led to Israel-Palestinian handshakes on the White House lawn is long gone. Russia's election meddling worked because it exploited and exacerbated America's internal estrangement. The Afghan withdrawal was based on domestic political factors, not global strategy.

The world is a different, more volatile place than it was after the Cold War. And US military might still offer a security umbrella without which its allies in Europe and Asia cannot thrive. There's unity on the next big challenge — confronting a rival superpower, China — if little agreement on how to do it.

