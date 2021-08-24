Raging wildfires in California forced 42,000 to evacuate and drove Reno residents indoors due to historically bad air quality

Firefighters battle flames during the Caldor Fire in Kyburz, California, on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Firefighters battle flames during the Caldor Fire in Kyburz, California, on Saturday, Aug. 21.

(CNN)Health officials in Reno, Nevada, are warning residents to remain indoors as smoke from the Caldor Fire, burning east of Sacramento, California, has drifted across state lines and created historically bad air quality.

In California, more than 42,000 residents have been told to evacuate their homes as nine large wildfires burn in the northern part of the state. The most concerning of those is the Caldor Fire, which has burned 114,166 acres since sparking ten days ago and is only 9% contained, according to Cal Fire.
A report from Cal Fire Monday night said 615 structures have been destroyed by flames and two people have been injured.
    More than 2,050 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the blaze, along with 19 helicopters, 211 engines, 48 hand crews and 51 dozers, the report said.
      The rash of fires in California prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to request a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden.
        If granted, the presidential major disaster declaration would pave the way to provide assistance for individuals impacted by the fires with housing, unemployment help and counseling, along with medical and legal services. Public assistance for repairs and replacement of schools, roads, utilities would also be included.
        Crews battle California&#39;s Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
        Crews battle California's Caldor Fire as it moves east toward Lake Tahoe on Monday, August 23.
        This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
        This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
        Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
        Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
        Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
        Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
        In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on Tuesday, August 17.
        In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on Tuesday, August 17.
        Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard&#39;s car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
        Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard's car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
        Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
        Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
        Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
        Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
        A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on Sunday, August 15.
        A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on Sunday, August 15.
        Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Saturday, August 14.
        Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Saturday, August 14.
        Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on August 12.
        Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on August 12.
        A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
        A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
        A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10.
        A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10.
        Smoke plumes rise from the Kwis Fire near Eugene, Oregon, on August 10.
        Smoke plumes rise from the Kwis Fire near Eugene, Oregon, on August 10.
        A firefighter works to extinguish a controlled burn, a preventative measure, to protect a home in Greenville, California, on August 9.