Raging wildfires in California forced 42,000 to evacuate and drove Reno residents indoors due to historically bad air quality

(CNN) Health officials in Reno, Nevada, are warning residents to remain indoors as smoke from the Caldor Fire, burning east of Sacramento, California, has drifted across state lines and created historically bad air quality.

In California, more than 42,000 residents have been told to evacuate their homes as nine large wildfires burn in the northern part of the state. The most concerning of those is the Caldor Fire, which has burned 114,166 acres since sparking ten days ago and is only 9% contained, according to Cal Fire.

report from Cal Fire Monday night said 615 structures have been destroyed by flames and two people have been injured.

More than 2,050 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the blaze, along with 19 helicopters, 211 engines, 48 hand crews and 51 dozers, the report said.

The rash of fires in California prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to request a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden.

