(CNN) Florida's Broward and Alachua counties are not backing down on mask mandates in schools, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis' order that the mandates must allow parents to decide whether their children will wear a face covering.

Both counties have now responded to the Florida Board of Education's order that called on the districts to allow a parent opt out within 48 hours.

Broward and Alachua were the first two school districts in the state to move forward with mask mandates that do not include the opt out option.

A total of eight Florida school districts have now moved forward with similar mask mandates -- Hillsborough, Leon, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Duval and Miami-Dade, in addition to Broward and Alachua.

That's as Florida reported more Covid-19 deaths last week than ever before, with one in every five US deaths reported in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Florida broke its January record for new daily cases about two weeks ago, and cases have increased since to the current average of 21,534 new cases each day.

