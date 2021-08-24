A Texas mom died of Covid-19 just days after giving birth to her second daughter

(CNN) Robin Zinsou says she urged her pregnant daughter to get a Covid-19 vaccine, but the 32-year-old educator was afraid it might harm her unborn child.

Paige Ruiz tested positive for Covid-19 when she was nine months pregnant. and died in a Texas hospital of complications from the virus on August 15, just days after her second daughter, Celeste, was delivered by emergency C-section.

"It was my worst fear," Zinsou told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday.

Ruiz never got to hold her new baby, Zinsou said.

"As soon as Celeste was delivered, they whisked her away and when my daughter came to (after the surgery), they said ... they had to keep each other separate because of the Covid," Zinsou said.