U.S. Open to offer record overall purse, winners' payout down

(Reuters) The U.S. Open will offer total prize money of $57.5 million this year, eclipsing the record payout of $57.2 million set in 2019, tournament organizers said on Monday.

The event was held without spectators last year, with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) lowering the prize money to $53.4 million due to lost revenue.

Despite the overall increase this year, prize money for the two singles winners has come down from $3 million to $2.5 million, with the runner-up cheque also reduced to $1.25 million, a decrease of $50,000 from 2020.

"Last year was a very difficult year for all of us, and the pandemic had a profound impact on the USTA's financial health," said USTA CEO and executive director Mike Dowse.

"Yet we worked -- and continue to work -- extremely hard to ensure that tennis would continue to thrive for the long-term at every level, and that work led to more than four million new and returning players participating in tennis in 2020."

