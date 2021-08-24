'The best of humanity': Paralympic Games officially begin with vibrant Opening Ceremony

The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
The Paralympic cauldron is lit by three Japanese athletes during the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24. The athletes who lit the cauldron were powerlifter Karin Morisaki, wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji and boccia player Shunsuke Uchida.
Morisaki, Kamiji and Uchida light the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony.
Russian athletes take part in the traditional parade during the opening ceremony. Russian athletes at these Paralympics are officially recognized as members of the Russian Paralympic Committee. That's because in 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from all international sporting competitions, including the Olympics, for doping non-compliance. Russian athletes can't compete under their country's name, flag and national anthem until December 2022.
Artists perform during the opening ceremony.
The Paralympic and Japanese flags are flown during the opening ceremony. Most of the stadium's seats were empty.
People perform during the opening ceremony.
Members of Spain's Paralympic team stop for a selfie during the opening ceremony.
Health-care workers present the Japanese flag during the opening ceremony. The Paralympics are taking place amid Japan's worst outbreak of Covid-19.
International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons waves after arriving for the opening ceremony. On the left is Japan's Emperor Naruhito.
Fireworks explode over Tokyo's National Stadium during the opening ceremony.