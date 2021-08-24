'The best of humanity': Paralympic Games officially begin with vibrant Opening Ceremony

The Paralympic cauldron is lit by three Japanese athletes during the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24. The athletes who lit the cauldron were powerlifter Karin Morisaki, wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji and boccia player Shunsuke Uchida.

Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony, which was held at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Photos: The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics

Russian athletes take part in the traditional parade during the opening ceremony. Russian athletes at these Paralympics are officially recognized as members of the Russian Paralympic Committee. That's because in 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from all international sporting competitions, including the Olympics, for doping non-compliance. Russian athletes can't compete under their country's name, flag and national anthem until December 2022.