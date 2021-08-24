'The best of humanity': Paralympic Games officially begin with vibrant Opening Ceremony

By Ben Church, CNN

Updated 10:07 AM ET, Tue August 24, 2021

The Paralympic cauldron is lit by three Japanese athletes during the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24. The athletes who lit the cauldron were powerlifter Karin Morisaki, wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji and boccia player Shunsuke Uchida.
Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony.
Russian athletes take part in the traditional parade during the opening ceremony. Russian athletes at these Paralympics are officially recognized as members of the Russian Paralympic Committee. That&#39;s because in 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from all international sporting competitions, including the Olympics, for doping non-compliance. Russian athletes can&#39;t compete under their country&#39;s name, flag and national anthem until December 2022.
The Paralympic and Japanese flags are flown during the opening ceremony. Most of the stadium&#39;s seats were empty.
Artists perform during the opening ceremony.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/24/sport/paralympics-afghanistan-tokyo-2020-preview-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The flag of Afghanistan is presented&lt;/a&gt; by volunteers at the ceremony. Afghanistan has been the focus of the world&#39;s attention this week after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2021/08/16/middleeast/gallery/taliban-afghanistan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Taliban seized the capital,&lt;/a&gt; and Afghan athletes have pulled out of the Paralympics due to flights being canceled from the country. &quot;We would like to have them here. Unfortunately it is not possible, but they will be here in spirit,&quot; said Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, on the eve of the ceremony.
People perform during the opening ceremony.
Members of Spain&#39;s Paralympic team stop for a selfie during the opening ceremony.
Health-care workers present the Japanese flag during the opening ceremony. The Paralympics are taking place amid Japan&#39;s worst outbreak of Covid-19.
International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons waves after arriving for the opening ceremony. On the left is Japan&#39;s Emperor Naruhito.
Fireworks explode over Tokyo&#39;s National Stadium during the opening ceremony.
(CNN)President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons told athletes that they were the "the best of humanity" as the Tokyo Paralympics kicked off with a vibrant Opening Ceremony on Tuesday.