Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies aged 31, months after the birth of his son

(CNN) Former ice hockey player Jimmy Hayes, who played seven seasons in the NHL and won an NCAA hockey championship at Boston College, has died at age 31.

He was pronounced dead on Monday morning at his home in the Boston suburb of Milton, but the cause of his death was not disclosed, the Boston Globe reported

Hayes and his wife, Kristen, had announced the birth of their second son, Mac Kelly Hayes, in May 2021.

The Boston native was picked by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, and two years later was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in June 2010.

Hayes contributed to Boston College's second consecutive NCAA Division I championship win earlier that year, netting 35 points in 42 games as a sophomore, and earning an assist to help defeat Wisconsin 5-0 in the title game.

