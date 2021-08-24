The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics
Athletes dazzled us with amazing performances and unforgettable moments during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Now the spotlight shifts to the Paralympics, which are also being hosted by Japan's capital. The opening ceremony is taking place Tuesday at Tokyo's National Stadium.
Like the Olympics, the Paralympics were postponed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They will also be held with very few fans in attendance, as the city is still under a state of emergency.
The Paralympic Games are taking place through September 5. Here are the most compelling photos we've seen so far.