Fireworks explode over Tokyo's National Stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics on Tuesday, August 24.
Kiichiro Sato/AP

The best photos from the Tokyo Paralympics

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Tue August 24, 2021

Athletes dazzled us with amazing performances and unforgettable moments during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Now the spotlight shifts to the Paralympics, which are also being hosted by Japan's capital. The opening ceremony is taking place Tuesday at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Like the Olympics, the Paralympics were postponed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They will also be held with very few fans in attendance, as the city is still under a state of emergency.

The Paralympic Games are taking place through September 5. Here are the most compelling photos we've seen so far.

Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony.
Christopher Jue/Getty Images
Russian athletes take part in the traditional parade during the opening ceremony. Russian athletes at these Paralympics are officially recognized as members of the Russian Paralympic Committee. That's because in 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from all international sporting competitions, including the Olympics, for doping non-compliance. Russian athletes can't compete under their country's name, flag and national anthem until December 2022.
Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/AP
The Paralympic and Japanese flags are flown during the opening ceremony. Most of the stadium's seats were empty.
Christopher Jue/Getty Images
Artists perform during the opening ceremony.
Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik/AP
The flag of Afghanistan is presented by volunteers at the ceremony. Afghanistan has been the focus of the world's attention this week after the Taliban seized the capital, and Afghan athletes have pulled out of the Paralympics due to flights being canceled from the country. "We would like to have them here. Unfortunately it is not possible, but they will be here in spirit," said Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, on the eve of the ceremony.
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/Picture Alliance/Getty Images