Whether you live in a shared dorm room or an expansive family home, you know how important it is to have multifunctional furniture pieces — especially when it comes to storage. For this reason, storage ottomans are one of our favorite furniture pieces to invest in because depending on the style you pick, you now have a piece that offers extra seating, a place to hide your junk, a place to hold your food and beverages or even simply another eye-catching accent to any room.

From round poufs to storage ottomans with built-in trays, there are so many different shapes, sizes and colors to choose from. To help you out a bit, we’ve done the research to find the best ottomans out there — most with storage, but some without.

Round storage ottomans

Mercer41 Wolfeboro 15” Wide Velvet Round Storage Ottoman ($56.99, originally $62.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mercer41 Wolfeboro 15" Wide Velvet Round Storage Ottoman

You won’t regret getting your hands on the Mercer41 Wolfeboro Ottoman, especially at such with affordable price tag. This round number is available in nine colors, features built-in storage and even features a wooden frame under the lid that can be flipped up to use it as a end table.

Viv + Rae Salvatore 24” Wide Faux Leather Round Storage Ottoman ($109.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Viv + Rae Salvatore 24" Wide Faux Leather Round Storage Ottoman

This storage ottoman by Viv + Rae is a great option if you’re looking for one that’s round with faux leather upholstery. It features short legs, a flat top and a 250-pound weight capacity, so you know you’re getting a sturdy ottoman perfect for seating or holding your stuff.

Harmati Velvet Storage Ottoman ($169.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Harmati Velvet Storage Ottoman

The Harmati Velvet Storage Ottoman is another pick that one of our editors actually has in their home — in fact, it was one of the products they tested and loved in May. Available in gray or white, this storage bench is like a minimalist dream for adding a subtle neutral accent to any decor. It’s made from a soft velvet with foam cushion to be comfortable enough to take a quick seat on. Additionally, the storage box under the lid is also big enough to hold a spare comforter when you’re not using it.

Storage ottoman coffee table

West Elm Upholstered Round Storage Ottoman (starting at $349; westelm.com)

West Elm West Elm Upholstered Round Storage Ottoman

We love home decor that’s as functional as it is stylish, and West Elm’s Upholstered Round Storage Ottoman is just that. It features a smooth wood top that’s convenient to place glasses on and interior storage to hide items you don’t want constantly in view. Take your pick of three sizes and an assortment of fabric colors to buy the ottoman of your dreams.

Kelly Clarkson Home Christopher 48.5” Wide Tufted Oval Cocktail Ottoman ($229.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Christopher 48.5" Wide Tufted Oval Cocktail Ottoman

This tufted ottoman will work well in a variety of home decor settings. It’s oval shaped and pretty wide, meaning multiple people could sit on it at once or even your beloved pet. Add a display tray to hold things like morning tea or remote controls with ease.

Urban Outfitters Alina Storage Ottoman ($159.00; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Alina Storage Ottoman

Wicker and rattan have been having a major moment lately, and we aren’t ready for it to end. For a more natural, breezy home vibe, consider adding this storage ottoman to your furniture collection. It’s made of natural seagrass in a woven construction that’s large enough to store extra linens or even a small pillow.

Square ottomans with storage

Kelly Clarkson Home Gloria 52” Wide Velvet Tufted Rectangle Storage Ottoman ($189.99, originally $279.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Rectangle Storage Ottoman

We can’t believe this glamorous storage ottoman rings up at less than $300, even when it’s not on sale. Available in three upholstery colors, this tufted ottoman will add a touch of luxury to your space. It’s long size makes it great to place at the foot of your bed, and store larger items like games or throw blankets.

Room Essentials Storage Ottoman ($17; target.com)

Target Room Essentials Storage Ottoman

If you didn’t own the Room Essentials Storage Ottoman in your youth or in college, you likely know someone who did. For less than 20 bucks, get your hands on a versatile ottoman that can seat extra guests in a small room, or store away smaller items like hair tools or textbooks.

Storage ottomans with trays

Christopher Knight Home Dayton 4-Tray Top Bonded Leather Storage Ottoman ($431.99, originally $539.99; target.com)

Target Christopher Knight Home Dayton 4-Tray Top Bonded Leather Storage Ottoman

For a larger household or high-traffic living area, consider getting a storage ottoman that can accommodate a lot of people or a lot of stuff. This ottoman by Christopher Knight Home should do the trick, as it has four adjustable tray top lids than open to reveal the convenient storage. And because it’s made of bonded leather, it should be that much easier to clean versus other fabric options.

Noble House Maxwell Espresso Brown Leather Tray Ottoman ($207.11; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Noble House Maxwell Espresso Brown Leather Tray Ottoman

This ottoman by Noble House features not only one, but two removable lids — both of which can flip over to be used as serving trays. And because it’s made from a deep brown leather, you won’t have to question if this will match with the furniture you already have.

WyndenHall 17” Townsend Cube Storage Ottoman With Tray ($95.19, originally $118.99; target.com)

Wayfair WyndenHall 17" Townsend Cube Storage Ottoman With Tray

The WyndenHall Townsend Cube Storage Ottoman is the multifunctional piece you need to round out your home decor. It’s made with an upholstered faux leather, in your pick of two colors, as well as solid wood and high density foam. It also features a flip over serving tray underneath the lid for both a convenient surface and storage.

Other chic ottomans

All Modern Kacie Velvet Round Storage Ottoman ($470; allmodern.com)

All Modern All Modern Kacie Velvet Round Storage Ottoman

This pouf is seriously love at first sight, and the perfect example of what a minimalist ottoman should be. It’s a versatile accent piece that’s made with an engineered wood frame finished with velvet upholstery, making it an optimal accent piece as well as a sort of coffee table.

Albany Park Park Ottoman ($495, originally $695; albanypark.com)

Albany Park Albany Park Park Ottoman

We’re huge fans of Albany Park — so much so that we wrote a full review on it. But beyond the beloved couches-in-a-box the brand is known for, comes with a selection of stellar ottoman like this one. The Park Ottoman is made of high-resiliency foam wrapped in cruelty-free synthetic feathers for unmatched comfort, support and style. Just choose between seven fabrics and two leg colors for your dream ottoman.

Burrow Nomad Ottoman ($295; burrow.com)

Burrow Burrow Nomad Ottoman

Burrow is another one of our favorite couch-in-a-box brands, so naturally one of its ottomans had to make our list. The brand’s Nomad Ottoman is designed to be “a sofa, but for your feet” — made of durable, soft fabrics that can easily work as an extra seat, leg rest or temporary surface. This is available in your choose of five fabric colors and six leg finishes.

Project 62 Radovre Hairpin Ottoman Faux Fur White ($75; target.com)

Target Project 62 Radovre Hairpin Ottoman Faux Fur White

We could never say no to a faux fur moment. The Project 62 Radovre Hairpin Ottoman is a chic, yet versatile piece that will be handy in your bedroom, beauty room or office. It features a flat top that can double as a table surface, along with a cushion that’s comfortable enough to rest on. The beautiful gold legs are an added bonus — so it’s not surprising this is top-rated at Target.

Kelly Clarkson Home Landis 34.63” Wide Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman ($219.99, originally $458.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Landis 34.63" Wide Tufted Square Cocktail Ottoman

The Kelly Clarkson Home Landis Ottoman will deliver a regal accent to your home, due mostly to the button tufting, nailhead trim and turned feet. This piece, which has generated nearly 5,400 5-star reviews, would make for a great living room ottoman to place a tray of appetizers or simply to kick your feet up at the end of a long day and is available in four colors.

Gold Flamingo Gambier 38” Wide Velvet Tufted Round Cocktail Ottoman ($389.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Gold Flamingo Gambier 38" Wide Velvet Tufted Round Cocktail Ottoman

This ottoman by Gold Flamingo stands out from the rest because the upholstered cushion is elevated faily high on a gold-finished metal base. This makes it function almost more as a table than a seating option. Available in three vibrant velvet shades, this ottoman should be considered if you want a touch of glam.

Gold Flamingo Ivor 15.5” Wide Velvet Square Standard Ottoman ($129.99, originally $280; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Gold Flamingo Ivor 15.5" Wide Velvet Square Standard Ottoman

If midcentury modern describes your decor style, consider this one by Gold Flamingo. Available in six colors juxtaposed by a gold-finished metal base, this has a sleek cube silhouette that works as both an accent piece and a place to sit. Even better: This ottoman arrives fully assembled.

Mistana Guion 20” Wide Round Pouf Ottoman ($79.99, originally $86.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mistana Guion 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Perhaps a more traditional pouf-style ottoman is your vibe. If that’s the case, get your hands on this ottoman by Mistana that’s available in twelve colors to add a pop of color to your home. It’s made with intricately stitched cotton for a nice textured touch to any space — perfect for lounging or simply admiring.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Elroy Sherpa Round Ottoman With Wood Legs Cream ($90; target.com)

Target Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Elroy Sherpa Round Ottoman With Wood Legs Cream

Sherpa is another textured ottoman to consider for your home, especially if coziness is a top priority for you. This round ottoman features a sturdy wooden frame for a plush seating experience. We can imagine adding it to a reading nook, nursery or entryway.

Gold Flamingo Teen Talia 19.7” Wide Ottoman ($86.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Gold Flamingo Teen Talia 19.7" Wide Ottoman

Getting an ottoman in a unique shape is another way to spice up your home decor — like this one in Gold Flamingo’s teen collection. It’s made from a soft velvet in two vibrant colors, in a hexagon-shaped silhouette. At less than $100, this ottoman will stand out for sure.

Hashtag Home Cecilia 13.5” Wide Velvet Round Pouf Ottoman ($69.99, originally $75; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Hashtag Home Cecilia 13.5" Wide Velvet Round Pouf Ottoman

This ottoman by Hashtag Home is as simplistic as it gets — but in a really cool way. It’s designed as a velvety cylindrical shape that’s more like a pouf for sitting or putting your feet up. If you entertain often, maybe get a couple so that one is always available.