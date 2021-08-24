CNN —

For those who haven’t already hit publish on their Instagram tribute to their favorite furry friend, let us be the first to tell you: It’s National Dog Day, also known as the excuse you need to spoil your pup even more than you do on a regular basis. And if the “holiday” isn’t enough to convince you, Chewy’s Dog Day sale will.

Right now, the beloved pet retailer that carries just about everything your little companion needs is celebrating all pooches with a slew of deals on toys, treats, food, grooming products, clothing, leashes, beds, feeders and more. The sale will run until Thursday, Aug. 26, and includes promotions like 20% off virtual bundles containing food, toys and even flea treatments.

Gift cards are also part of the sale, with 10% off cards valued anywhere between $25 and $500, essentially giving you a further discount on stuff you can buy during the sale. The best part? If you spend $100 or more, Chewy will automatically throw in a $30 e-gift card for your next shopping spree at checkout. And even though the dogs are getting all the love this week, Chewy didn’t forget about feline friends. When cat parents spend $75 or more on select cat products, they’ll get a $15 e-gift card as well.

There’s so much currently included in this sale, but to help you find the best valued deals, we’ve hand-picked a few items you’re sure to love. Here’s what to shop while supplies last.

Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Volcano Puzzle Dog Toy ($15.98; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Volcano Puzzle Dog Toy

To be honest, you might have more fun hiding mini dinos in this volcano than your dog will have finding them. Pro tip: Stick some treats in the volcano along with the little T-Rex squeakers to keep your pup entertained for hours.

Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Dog & Cat Poultry Flavor Toothpaste ($9.98, originally $15.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Dog & Cat Poultry Flavor Toothpaste

From one pooch parent to another, trust me when I say your dog will actually be excited to have their teeth brushed with this toothpaste. They’ll love the taste, and your vet will love how pearly white your pup’s chompers are!

Frisco Hypoallergenic Grooming Wipes with Aloe ($6.43, originally $6.77; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Hypoallergenic Grooming Wipes with Aloe

For the doggo that can’t resist jumping in puddles or rolling around in the mud, there are these gentle grooming wipes for in between visits to your usual groomer.

Frisco Extra Large Dog Training & Potty Pads ($20.83; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Extra Large Dog Training & Potty Pads

If you’ve got a young pup who still isn’t quite there with the potty training, you’ll need a few of these to help with the process. Since they’re extra absorbent, there’s less mess for you to clean up.

Kong Classic Dog Toy (starting at $7.49; chewy.com)

Chewy Kong Classic Dog Toy

This strange little toy will be the best thing you ever bought for your dog. Fill it up with treats or Kong peanut butter, and you won’t hear a peep from your pup all day — they’ll be too busy wrestling with this little guy and bouncing it around to try and get to the good stuff inside. You can even freeze the toy with the treats inside for a refreshing, summer snack.

Chuckit! Classic Launcher Dog Toy ($6.56, originally $12.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Chuckit! Classic Launcher Dog Toy

Big doggos and small doggos alike who love a game of fetch can’t get enough of this launcher. Bring it to the park or use it in the backyard — either way, your pup will love running long distances for their ball in an ultimate game of fetch.

Frisco Refill Dog Poop Bags 270 Count ($8.04; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Refill Dog Poop Bags 270 Count

You can literally never have enough poop bags, so you might as well stock up when they’re on sale! They’re available in both scented and unscented.

Nylabone Nutri Dent Limited Ingredients Fresh Breath Natural Mini Dental Dog Treats 160 Count ($30.37, originally $34.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Nylabone Nutri Dent Limited Ingredients Fresh Breath Natural Mini Dental Dog Treats 160 Count

Keep your dog’s teeth clean with a treat they’re bound to love and beg for. The 360-degree design helps scrub teeth clean of plaque and tartar build up while your pup munches away.

Frisco Rubber Ducky Dog Raincoat (starting at $12.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Rubber Ducky Dog Raincoat

Yes, this raincoat is partially for keeping your dog dry on rainy days, but mostly about how adorable they’ll look rocking some rubber duckies.

Star Wars The Mandalorian’s The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed ($26.14; chewy.com)

Chewy Star Wars The Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed

I mean, come on. Just look at it.

For more great Chewy deals, check out CNN Coupons.