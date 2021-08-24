CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Dyson vacuums, discounted styles from Zappos and savings on pet essentials from Chewy. All that and more below.

Zappos Zappos VIP Sale

Zappos sells so much more than stylish, affordable shoes, and today the retailer is offering up rare discounts on everything from footwear to masks, bags and clothes — all from your favorite brands like Adidas, Asics, Madewell, Levi’s, Clarks, Converse and much more. Shop the VIP Sale, where more than 15,000 items are marked down, so you can easily round out your fall wardrobe. Plus, if you’re a reward member of the site, there are some extra-sweet perks involved: VIPs will earn 11 points for every dollar spent.

Overstock Overstock

Labor Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Dyson Dyson Stick Vacuums

Whether you have a beloved furry friend who sheds endlessly or you’re constantly eradicating dust bunnies, Dyson has made a stick vacuum for you, and a few top-rated options are now on sale today. The versatile V7 Absolute Vacuum is down to $249.99 direct from Dyson, while the V7 Animal Vacuum, which is specifically engineered for homes with pets, is $274.99 at Best Buy. Meanwhile, the V8 Fluffy Vacuum, a machine that’s tough on dirt yet gentle on hard floors, is now available at Dyson for $299.99 — $100 off its original price.

Chewy Chewy

In case you needed another reason to spoil your pup, it’s officially National Dog Day, and Chewy is currently upping the offers to help you celebrate the occasion. All week long, you’ll get up to 20% off on virtual bundles, including dog food and other pet supplies, along with a $30 gift card for every $100 you spend. To sweeten the deal, Chewy is also offering 10% off all e-gift cards that you can put toward later purchases. And don’t worry, Chewy didn’t forget about cat parents; when you spend $75 on select cat products, you’ll get a $15 gift this week as well.

Refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks

Whether you’re headed back to school or your home office needs an upgrade, there’s never been a better time to update your tech. From now until Aug. 27, while supplies last, Woot! Is offering major discounts on refurbished Apple iPads, iMacs and MacBooks, with prices as low as $319.99 for an iPad Pro or $534.99 for a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. Items on Woot! tend to sell out quickly, so take advantage of these offers before they disappear.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($12.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $12.99 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($195, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $195 (it’s lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Petco

Petco Petco

Spoil your furry friend and save all the while with Petco’s latest offer: When you spend $100 on select items for your pet, you’ll get $30 off your order. Pet carriers, crates, toys, beds and even outfits for your pooch (hello, Halloween!) are included in the promo. Just be sure to shop soon, since this savings even ends on Aug. 28.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

It’s Members Week at Adidas, which means Creators Club members (it’s free to join!) will enjoy an exclusive 33% off sitewide savings with code ALLSET (just be sure to sign into your account before you check out). Plus, members will also receive access to exclusive drops from the fan-favorite activewear brand, including first dibs on the Ultraboost 21 College pack.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock Birkenstock

Birkenstock, a brand that’s renowned for comfort, has been a mainstay on the sandal scene for years, and now you can score your very own pair for less, thanks to this one-day sale at Woot!. A range of styles is marked down, with one pair as low as $37.99. Opt for the classic two-strap look, or go for a more modern thong — there are even a couple pairs of clogs up for grabs to take you through fall.

Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair’s End-of-Season Outdoor Sale is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store’s latest summer sale is happening now, so the time has come to score major discounts on everything you need to enjoy your yard before temperatures start dropping — or just to get it ready for next year. Save on outdoor seating, patio sets, grills, outdoor storage and more, or just scroll through all the deals, featured in yellow on this page.

Vitamix One ($199.95, originally $249.95; vitamix.com and amazon.com)

Vitamix Vitamix One

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now the top-rated brand is taking $50 off the Vitamix One, bringing the price down to just $199.95. This powerful yet slim model is designed to easily transform fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts — all with just the turn of a dial. The deals start today and last through Sept. 12, but you should still shop soon in order to snag the One before it sells out.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and more at Allswell’s Labor Day Sale. Code LABORDAY2021 will snag you 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else. Meanwhile, Underscored readers can use code CNN20 to take 20% off Allswell’s Luxe and Brick mattresses — a soft and firm option, respectively, so there’s something for every type of sleeper — now through Sept. 6. They’re guaranteed to give you the sweetest of dreams this summer.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Five Star Sale is on through Monday, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 60% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Nespresso and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave, Nova or Original mattresses, including the Hybrid and Snow versions, along with 15% off pillows and sheets, and 10% off everything else when you use the code SLEEP21. That’s basically an upgrade for your entire bedroom setup — but don’t hesitate, because this Labor Day promotion will be over before you know it.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com)

Cricut Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A pair of the cult-favorite Cricut cutting machines is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for $79.99, down from its usual $129.99 price tag — its lowest price ever. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Not to mention it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times. You can read more about the Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite budget e-reader, here.

Stasher Bags

Stasher Stasher Bags

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now 20% off sitewide. Stasher bags are the world’s first reusable bag with a patented Pinch-Loc seal made from food-grade nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water and ovens up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

The sale includes bags in several colors and sizes, including half gallon, sandwich and snack — not to mention a few handy packs. Prices start at just $6.39, so be sure to bag your preferred bags before they sell out.

Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop ($57.88, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Give your home office an upgrade (and your hands a break) with this deal on the Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop, our pick for best budget keyboard, plus a top-notch mouse. The keyboard features a split keyboard design, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge — all of which allows for maximum comfort. And right now you can add both the keyboard and mouse to your desk for under $58.

Therabody Wave Series Bundles

Therabody

Whether you’ve had to forgo your usual massage appointment, you’re feeling tense about the state of the world or you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout, Theragun is here to help. Right now Therabody, the brand that produces the internet-famous massage gun, is offering $50 off select Wave series bundles. You can get the Wave Duo, which can help alleviate lower and neck pain, along with a foam roller for $198, originally $248, or a Wave Solo — a personal favorite of ours for helping with wrist pain — with a foam roller for $178, originally $228.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum ($329.99, originally $449.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum to $329.99 — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s six-month warranty on your purchase.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($99.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $84.99 in Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

