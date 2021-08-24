Philippines' Duterte raises rivals' suspicions by seeking vice presidency in 2022

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday he will run for the vice presidency in next year's elections, confirming an earlier announcement by the country's ruling political party that was criticized by opponents as a ploy for Duterte to maintain his grip on power.

The announcement came ahead of the party's national convention on September 8, where it is also expected to endorse Duterte's aide and incumbent senator Christopher "Bong" Go to be its presidential candidate in the 2022 polls.

"I will run as vice president, then I will continue the crusade. Number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs," Duterte said in a late night weekly national address. "I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance but I can always express my views in public."

Under the constitution, a president can serve only one term, and the announcement had been widely anticipated as Duterte had already hinted he could seek the No. 2 job -- a move seen by political observers and critics as a backdoor to the presidency.

Duterte was heeding "the clamor of the people," Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the ruling PDP-Laban party, said in a statement.

Read More