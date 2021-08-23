Josephine Baker will be the first Black woman buried at the Panthéon in Paris

(CNN) Legendary Black entertainer Josephine Baker is set to become the first Black woman to have her remains buried in the Panthéon monument in Paris -- one of the highest honors in France.

French president Emmanuel Macron made the announcement on Monday , writing that Baker "held high the motto of the French Republic."

In a statement released the same day, the Élysée Palace wrote that Baker was the embodiment of the French spirit, though she was born American.

"World-renowned music hall artist, committed to the Resistance, tireless anti-racist activist, she was involved in all the fights that bring together citizens of good will, in France and around the world," the palace wrote.

She will be honored at the monument on November 30.

