9 national forests close in California as state grapples with drought-fueled wildfires

(CNN) Nine national forests in California are closed Monday as firefighters struggle to contain 11 large wildfires burning in the state.

The US Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region issued an emergency forest service closure through at least September 6, citing "extreme fire conditions throughout northern California, and strained firefighting resources throughout the country."

"These temporary closures are necessary to ensure public and firefighter safety, as well as reduce the potential for new fire starts," Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said.

The closures include Tahoe National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest and Modoc National Forest.

The forest service said anyone violating the order could face fines up to $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, as well as up to six months in jail.

