9 national forests close in California as state grapples with drought-fueled wildfires

Kelly McCleary, CNN

Updated 3:27 AM ET, Mon August 23, 2021

Firefighters battle flames during the Caldor Fire in Kyburz, California, on August 21.
Firefighters battle flames during the Caldor Fire in Kyburz, California, on August 21.

(CNN)Nine national forests in California are closed Monday as firefighters struggle to contain 11 large wildfires burning in the state.

The US Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region issued an emergency forest service closure through at least September 6, citing "extreme fire conditions throughout northern California, and strained firefighting resources throughout the country."
Wildfire scorched an area in California roughly half the size of Chicago in less than a week as thousands more evacuate
"These temporary closures are necessary to ensure public and firefighter safety, as well as reduce the potential for new fire starts," Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said.
    The closures include Tahoe National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest and Modoc National Forest.
      The forest service said anyone violating the order could face fines up to $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, as well as up to six months in jail.
        Additionally, the Eldorado National Forest, also in California, was closed on August 17 due to the Caldor Fire. That closure will last through at least September 30, the forest service said.
        This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
        This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, August 19, shows burned homes at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by the Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
        Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
        Firefighters dig a containment line on the Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, on Wednesday, August 18.
        Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
        Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18.
        In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on Tuesday, August 17.
        In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on Tuesday, August 17.
        Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard&#39;s car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
        Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard's car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
        Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
        Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
        Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
        Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
        A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on Sunday, August 15.
        A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on Sunday, August 15.
        Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Saturday, August 14.
        Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Saturday, August 14.
        Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on August 12.
        Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on August 12.
        A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
        A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
        A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10.
        A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10.
        Smoke plumes rise from the Kwis Fire near Eugene, Oregon, on August 10.
        Smoke plumes rise from the Kwis Fire near Eugene, Oregon, on August 10.
        A firefighter works to extinguish a controlled burn, a preventative measure, to protect a home in Greenville, California, on August 9.
        A firefighter works to extinguish a controlled burn, a preventative measure, to protect a home in Greenville, California, on August 9.
        Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire clear a fallen tree from a roadway in Plumas County, California, on August 6.
        Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire clear a fallen tree from a roadway in Plumas County, California, on August 6.
