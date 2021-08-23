Crews work to restore power for tens of thousands as Henri drenches the Northeast

(CNN) Utility crews are working to restore power to more than 56,000 customers throughout the Northeast after Tropical Storm Henri tore through the region Sunday, causing more than 100,000 customers to lose power at its peak.

Henri brought storm surge that flooded streets and powerful winds that tore down trees and power lines, complicating restoration efforts.

As of early Monday morning, more than 44,000 customers were without power in Rhode Island while Connecticut had nearly 10,000 customers in the dark, according to Poweroutage.us

The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall as a tropical storm along the coast of Rhode Island, near Westerly, Sunday morning.