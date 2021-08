Crews work to restore power for tens of thousands as Henri drenches the Northeast

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, New York, on Sunday, August 22. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Members of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort following a flash flood in Helmetta, New Jersey, during Tropical Storm Henri on August 22. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Andrea Fuchs, her daughter Sozey and her husband Saun are taken to her parents' home in Monroe, New Jersey, by the city's department of public works. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Overnight heavy rains left John Street, right, and Railroad Avenue in Helmetta, New Jersey, flooded. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Ryan Bachus, who drove 17 hours from Tennessee with his colleagues from Wolf Tree to offer assistance, cuts down a tree that fell on Burns Street in New Bedford, Massachusetts, because of high winds. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall A bicyclist rides through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Henri approaches South Kingstown, Rhode Island, on August 22. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall A man walks outside a convenience store in Montauk, on Long Island, New York, on August 22. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall A submerged Cadillac sedan is seen on a residential street following a flash flood brought on by Tropical Storm Henri in Helmetta, New Jersey. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Docked boats are seen as Tropical Storm Henri prepares to make landfall on August 22 in New London, Connecticut. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Sgt. Jim Cavanagh and officer Danielle McManus of the Southampton Town Police Department close a flooded road on Long Island, New York, on August 22. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Matt Prue takes photos of waves in Westerly, Rhode Island, on August 22. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Boats remain docked in Montauk, New York, on August 22. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall A truck drives through a flooded street in Westerly, Rhode Island, on August 22. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall Members of the audience leave the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" on August 21 in search of shelter from severe weather ahead of Tropical Storm Henri's anticipated landfall. Hide Caption 14 of 18