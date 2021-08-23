Crews work to restore power for tens of thousands as Henri drenches the Northeast

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall
Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, New York, on Sunday, August 22.
Members of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort following a flash flood in Helmetta, New Jersey, during Tropical Storm Henri on August 22.
Andrea Fuchs, her daughter Sozey and her husband Saun are taken to her parents' home in Monroe, New Jersey, by the city's department of public works.
Overnight heavy rains left John Street, right, and Railroad Avenue in Helmetta, New Jersey, flooded.
Ryan Bachus, who drove 17 hours from Tennessee with his colleagues from Wolf Tree to offer assistance, cuts down a tree that fell on Burns Street in New Bedford, Massachusetts, because of high winds.
A bicyclist rides through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Henri approaches South Kingstown, Rhode Island, on August 22.
A man walks outside a convenience store in Montauk, on Long Island, New York, on August 22.
A submerged Cadillac sedan is seen on a residential street following a flash flood brought on by Tropical Storm Henri in Helmetta, New Jersey.
Docked boats are seen as Tropical Storm Henri prepares to make landfall on August 22 in New London, Connecticut.
Sgt. Jim Cavanagh and officer Danielle McManus of the Southampton Town Police Department close a flooded road on Long Island, New York, on August 22.
Matt Prue takes photos of waves in Westerly, Rhode Island, on August 22.
Boats remain docked in Montauk, New York, on August 22.
A truck drives through a flooded street in Westerly, Rhode Island, on August 22.
Charlie Atkinson, right, Al Banks, center, and "Slim" work on covering the windows at Salty's Clam Shack in preparation for Tropical Storm Henri in Westerly, Rhode Island, on August 21.