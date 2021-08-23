City defends hands-off policing after groups clash in Portland

Portland, Oregon (CNN) Fireworks, flares, pepper spray and projectiles like soda cans flew between far-right and counterprotesters in Oregon over the weekend, with protesters stopping several lanes of traffic, smashing vehicle windows and instigating several fights.

Police made one arrest near a demonstration in downtown Portland, but a police spokesperson said it was not clear whether the man was connected to the protests.

Violence was spread out in two locations, first coming to a head two hours into an event billed "Summer of Love," hosted by far-right group the Proud Boys and attended by members of other extremist groups. Initially set to take place downtown, the event was moved to the Argay Terrace neighborhood of northeast Portland.

Members of the far-right Proud Boys brawl with counterprotesters during rival rallies in Portland on Sunday.

Speaking to a small crowd at the parking lot of an abandoned Kmart, in front of a massive American flag and flanked by multiple men in military-style gear, self-identified Proud Boys member Tusitala "Tiny" Toese said, "If antifa shows up, then who's the bully?" pointing out that antifa would have to travel all the way from downtown.

Most attendees of the rally were armed, and those who were not holding live fire weapons had paintball or airsoft guns, or other weapons such as spiked batons, according to CNN journalists at the scene.

