Study shows how sitting for 8 hours a day can affect your stroke risk

(CNN) Adults under 60 who spend most of their days sitting have a higher risk of stroke compared to those who spend more time being physically active, a new study finds.

People who reported sitting eight or more hours daily and were not very physically active otherwise were seven times more at risk of having a stroke than people who spent fewer than four hours being sedentary and at least 10 minutes exercising each day, according to a study published in Stroke from the American Heart Association.

Researchers included the health information of 143,000 adults from the Canadian Community Health Survey in their analysis. The scientists followed the participants, who were 40 years and older with no prior history of stroke, for an average of 9.4 years.

"Sedentary time is thought to impair glucose, lipid metabolism and blood flow, and increase inflammation in the body," said lead study author Dr. Raed Joundi, clinical scholar at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. "These changes, over time, may have adverse effects on the blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke."

Of the 2,965 strokes participants had during the study period, 90% were ischemic strokes. Those are the most common type of stroke, Joundi said, and they happen when an artery that supplies blood to the brain is blocked.

