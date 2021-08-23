Here's how to prevent your children from refusing to go to school

Psychologist John Duffy, author of "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety," practices in Chicago. He specializes in work with teens, parents, couples and families.

(CNN) Shortly after school starts every year, I receive calls from concerned parents of teens and tweens indicating that their child simply refuses to go to school.

These are not kids demanding mental health days. "School refusing" kids do not refuse for just a day or two, but for weeks, months, sometimes semesters on end.

One child I work with refused to attend school due to profound social anxiety, fearful that other kids would ignore him, make fun of him, or bully him. Another teen was deeply depressed about her appearance and could not stand the idea of peers seeing her and potentially judging her. And a high school sophomore client fell far behind in tests and assignments, and feared facing his teachers, so he refused to attend school for the remainder of the semester. Many school refusing kids suffer a combination of these stressors.

With the increase in adolescent depression and anxiety over the past several years, I see this problem getting worse every year -- and I fear this school year may be the worst yet. The pandemic disrupted the spring 2020 semester and the entire 2020-2021 school year. Many kids I've worked with relished being at home when classes were conducted online, a reprieve from many of the issues driving their anxiety and depression.

Getting back into classrooms full-time will prove to be a struggle for many who are used to the comfort and solitude of their bedrooms and screens. And for the first time this summer, I've already received calls from concerned parents looking to address this concern before the school year even starts.